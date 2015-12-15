(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Dec 16 Global dairy prices continued
to stabilise but rose less than the market anticipated in the
last auction for the year.
The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index rose 1.9
percent to $2,458 early on Wednesday in the fortnightly auction
established by New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra.
Whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction,
gained 1.8 percent.
In comparison, the futures market had priced in gains of 10
percent or more for milk powder.
"It was disappointing that the GDT didn't move up as much as
the market anticipated. However, the results are not surprising
given that demand for dairy commodities is still weak relative
to global milk supply," AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said
in a research note.
A total of 24,888 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 11.6 percent from the previous one.
Prices for skim milk powder inched up 0.2 percent to $1,891.
Butter milk powder lost 6.1 percent and cheddar prices rose 1.1
percent.
After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of
slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk
products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the
world's largest importer of whole milk powder.
The GDT bounced back in August as slowing supply pushed up
prices, offering hope that the dairy market was stabilising, but
began falling again until an auction early this month showed a
rebound.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates around 5 percent of gross domestic
product. The currency was quoted at $0.6755 early in New
Zealand, after trading as high as $0.6823 in Monday's trading.
New Zealand regulators and the government have singled out
weak dairy prices and struggling farmers as a risk to the
country's economy but most forecast prices will eventually rise.
The country's central bank said last week after cutting
interest rates that it expected dairy prices to gradually
recover.
New Zealand's finance minister, Bill English, said on
Tuesday while presenting the government's half-year fiscal
update that dairy prices and a slow-down in China were among the
main risks to the country's economy.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Bengaluru Commodities
Desk)