Jan 5 International milk prices fell, while volumes increased in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.6 percent, with an average selling price of $2,458 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The index rose 1.9 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra, whose brands include Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.

A total of 25,671 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 3.1 percent from the previous sale, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Jan. 19.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls almost a third of the world dairy trade.