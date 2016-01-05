Jan 5 International milk prices fell, while
volumes increased in this month's first auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's
biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.6 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,458 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
The index rose 1.9 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
whose brands include Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 25,671 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an
increase of 3.1 percent from the previous sale, the cooperative
said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Jan. 19.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls almost a third of the world dairy
trade.
