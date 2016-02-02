(Adds background, detail and analyst comment)
WELLINGTON, Feb 3 A sharp fall in prices at the
GlobalDairyTrade auction on Tuesday will add to pressure on New
Zealand farmers, the majority of whom are already operating
below break even.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 7.4 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,276 per tonne, in the platform
established by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the
world's biggest dairy exporter.
Whole milk powder prices fell 10.4 percent to $1,952.
"Dairy commodity markets remain very bearish as the global
milk supply exceeds demand for dairy products," said AgriHQ
Analyst Susan Kilsby.
European milk production continues to expand, particularly
in Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany, Kilsby said, adding:
"It is unlikely we will see a recovery in the markets until late
2016."
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Feb. 16.
After rising steadily from 2008 to record highs in 2013,
global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of slowing
economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products.
China is one of New Zealand's top export markets and the
world's largest importer of whole milk powder.
Weak dairy prices have put significant pressure on New
Zealand farmers. The central bank now estimates around 80
percent of dairy farmers will have negative cash flow in the
current season, posing a risk to the economy.
Last week Fonterra lowered its forecast dairy payout to its
farmer shareholders, citing sluggish global demand.
Fonterra now expects to pay its shareholders NZ$4.15 per
kilo of milk solids in the current season versus a prior
forecast of NZ$4.60. This strips around NZ$800 million out of
farmers' income.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500
farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Alexander Smith)