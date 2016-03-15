(Adds analyst comment, market reaction)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, March 16 International dairy prices
fell overnight at the fortnightly GlobalDairyTrade auction,
despite market expectations that prices might rise.
Fonterra's GlobalDairyTrade Price Index dipped 2.9 percent,
with an average selling price of $2,190 per tonne, in the
auction held on Tuesday.
A total of 20,406 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 6.7 percent from the previous one.
Dairy futures had suggested prices might rise, but analysts
said continued strong global dairy supply was putting pressure
on prices.
"The NZX Dairy Futures market has previously been a good
barometer of market sentiment, but despite futures prices
softening in the past few days this market was factoring in a
lift in GDT prices," said AgriHQ analyst Susan Kilsby in a
research note.
She added that measures designed to support dairy farmers
announced by the European Commission this week would continue to
drag on prices.
"The support mechanisms will distort market signals and
therefore European farmers are likely to continue to produce
more milk than the market requires," Kilsby said.
After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of
slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk
products.
The weak prices have put significant pressure on New Zealand
farmers, with an estimated 80 percent currently operating below
break-even. The country's central bank is today due to announce
the results of a stress-test it asked major banks to undertake
on their dairy portfolios.
The GDT auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for March 29. The auction platform was set up by
Fonterra and is operated by trading manager CRA
International.
Participants include Fonterra, Amul, Arla Foods, Arla Foods
Ingredients, DairyAmerica, Euroserum and Murray Goulburn.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of
the nation's gross domestic product. The currency was quoted at
$0.6595, having fallen overnight from as high as $0.6684 the
previous day.
