WELLINGTON, May 18 A rise in global dairy prices
reported on Wednesday offers tentative evidence they may have
bottomed out, but any recovery is seen being gradual and will
unlikely offer immediate relief to farmers angry about cuts to
farmgate prices.
The fortnightly Global Dairy Trade auction showed prices had
climbed 2.6 percent to an average selling price of $2,283 per
tonne, although that came on the back of low offer volumes. The
index had fallen 1.4 percent in the previous auction.
New Zealand and Australia dairy farmers have been hit hard
by dairy prices that have plunged nearly 60 percent since early
2014, dragged down by swelling global supply.
An estimated 85 percent of dairy farmers in New Zealand are
operating at below break-even levels, while in Australia there
has been outcry from farmers after New Zealand dairy
co-operative Fonterra and the listed arm of Australia's
biggest milk processor Murray Goulburn cut farm gate prices by
up to 15 percent in the past few weeks.
Analysts noted that much of Wednesday's rise came from
volumes dropping 12.1 percent to 18,113 tonnes.
"The GDT result last night was positive with the market now
heading in the right direction, but the result was off low
volumes," said AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby in a research
note. She said the amount of whole milk powder on offer - the
main product in the auction - was the lowest in more than three
years.
"Hopefully the market can sustain this positive direction as
offer volumes start to increase in the coming months," she
added.
ASB Rural Economist Nathan Penny said the improving global
prices didn't change the outlook for the milk market. Fonterra
is expected to announce its forecast payout for its 10,500 New
Zealand farmer shareholders at month-end.
Four economists polled by Reuters expect Fonterra to pay its
farmers between NZ$4.50-NZ$5.00 per kilo of milk solids in the
2016/17 season, up from the previous season's NZ$3.90 per kilo.
"The volumes at this auction were very low and hence make
little difference to either this or next season's milk price,"
said ASB Bank Rural Economist Nathan Penny.
Fonterra, which controls around a third of the world's dairy
trade, said on Monday that its milk collection for last season
had dropped 3 percent.
The Global Dairy Trade auctions, which were set up by
Fonterra and operated by trading manager CRA International, are
held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for June 1.
