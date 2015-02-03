(Repeats without change to text)
Feb 3 International milk prices rose while
volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 9.4 percent, with an
average selling price of $3,042 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
The index rose 1 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
A total of 28,000 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 10.6 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for February 17.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)