WELLINGTON, July 16 Global dairy prices tumbled
to a 12 1/2-year low as big buyers including China stayed out of
the market, raising the risk that any recovery in prices may be
smaller and take longer than expected as demand remains
sluggish.
The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 10.6
percent at fortnightly auctions held on Wednesday by New Zealand
dairy exporter Fonterra, posting its biggest fall of
the year and reaching its lowest level since December 2002.
The New Zealand dollar fell to a five-year low of
$0.6583 following the results. The 61 percent slide in the index
after it reached a record high in 2013 is seen as posing wider
risks to the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting
nation.
"Market participants are now taking a much dimmer view
towards a price recovery," AgriHQ analysts said in a note.
"(New Zealand) farmers now face two consecutive seasons of
extremely low milk prices. The majority of farmers can't break
even at such a low milk price."
The slide in volatile global dairy prices has raised the
risk that Fonterra will have to cut its forecast farmgate price
for the current season from NZ$5.25 ($3.46) per kg of milk
solids, which is already below production costs for many
farmers.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
Average prices for all products sold at the latest auction,
including milk powders, butter and cheese, dropped 10.7 percent
to $2.082 per tonne, its lowest since July 2009, led by big
declines in whole milk powder and cheddar as the number of
participating bidders continued to fall.
The average price for whole milk powder, which makes up the
majority of products sold at the auction, fell to a six-year low
of $1,848 per tonne, 65 percent lower than a record high hit in
October 2013.
Analysts said they anticipated prices may fall further in
the near term, as supply is seen growing in the coming months.
Global dairy prices have tumbled in the past year as slowing
growth in China, the Middle East and some emerging countries has
cooled demand for protein from their growing middle classes,
while Russian import sanctions and high milk production has
ramped up global supply.
($1 = 1.5172 New Zealand dollars)
