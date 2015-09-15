(Add comments)
WELLINGTON, Sept 16 Global dairy prices shot up
to their highest since April as supply remained low, helping
prices pull further away from recent 12-year lows.
The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index climbed
16.5 percent at fortnightly auctions held by New Zealand dairy
exporter Fonterra late on Tuesday.
Prices have been recovering since Fonterra, the world's
largest dairy exporter, in the past month has been reducing the
amount of commodity dairy products offered at auctions to help
offset a sharp drop in prices.
AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said the increase, the
largest in five years, exceeded forecasts and was primarily due
to market expectations that prices will continue to firm
throughout the remainder of the season.
Also helping was climate change.
"Buyers are aware that a drier than normal summer will slow
milk output in NZ, therefore we are starting to see a little
more urgency from buyers wishing to secure purchases," Kilsby
added.
After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices sharply dropped because of slowing
economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products.
China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest
importer of whole milk powder.
The total amount of milk powders, butter, cheese and other
commodity dairy products sold remained low, but average prices
for all products climbed more than 15 percent to $2,568 per
tonne, off a record low of $1,815 in August.
Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the
auction, jumped 20.6 percent to $2,495 per tonne, while skim
milk power and anhydrous milk fat rose 17 percent and 13.7
percent respectively. Butter milk powder prices dipped nearly 2
percent whereas cheddar was up 10.7 percent.
Gains seen at the latest auction suggests that global dairy
prices may stabilise as Fonterra continues to cut its supply.
The cooperative's forecast offer volumes was reduced by a
further 22,050 metric tonnes over the next 12 months with a
15,200 metric tonne decrease occurring over the next three
months. It also canceled initial plans for 7,850 metric tonnes
due later in the year.
In May, Fonterra slashed its forecast farmgate price to a
10-year low and cut hundreds of jobs, a move that pose wider
risks to the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting
country.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort)