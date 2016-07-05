WELLINGTON, July 6 International dairy
prices fell in this month's first Global Dairy Trade auction as
demand remains subdued.
The GDT Price Index, which covers a variety of products and
contract periods, dipped 0.4 percent, with an average selling
price of $2,345 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.
Whole milk powder, which makes up the bulk of the auction,
fell 1.6 percent to $2,062 per tonne.
"Global demand for milk powder remains subdued as most
buyers have sufficient stocks on hand to meet their immediate
requirements, therefore have little urgency to buy right now,"
said AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby.
The slide in prices will disappoint New Zealand farmers, the
majority of whom are already operating below break-even.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of the island
nation's economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But
dairy prices have dropped sharply from their record highs in
2013, due to China's economic slowdown and global oversupply.
The Global Dairy Trade auctions are held twice a month, with
the next one scheduled for July 19.
The auction platform was set up by Fonterra and is operated
by trading manager CRA International.
Participants include Fonterra, Amul, Arla Foods, Arla Foods
Ingredients, DairyAmerica, Euroserum and Murray Goulburn.
Products traded on the twice-monthly auction include whole milk
powder, skim milk powder, butter, cheese, and anhydrous milk
fat,
among others.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by Larry King)