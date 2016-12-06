By Swati Pandey
WELLINGTON, Dec 7 Global dairy prices leapt in a
fortnightly auction on Wednesday, marking their fourth straight
jump, helping to boost New Zealand's terms of trade, prop up
economic growth and bolster payouts to farmers.
The Global Dairy Price Index climbed 3.5 percent, with an
average selling price of $3,622 per tonne in this month's first
auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the
world's biggest dairy exporter.
The rise was slower than last month's 4.5 percent while
volumes slipped 6 percent, said Fonterra, whose brands include
Anchor, Anlene and Fresh 'n Fruity.
Prices for New Zealand's mainstay export earner have risen
more than 56 percent, led by a 74 percent surge in the price of
whole milk powder.
That has already pushed Fonterra to lift its forecast
farmgate milk payout to NZ$6 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS).
Other smaller producers have followed suit.
Prices for milk products including butter are still below
record highs during the 2007-2013 boom. Since then, slowing
economic growth in top export market China and a global
oversupply of dairy products have weighed on the sector.
Chinese customers are gradually returning to the market
although demand from the mainland was softer in the latest
auction.
"However, buyers from other regions appear to have taken the
opportunity to fill the gaps, providing ongoing support for
prices," said Anne Boniface, Senior Economist at Westpac.
"We have noted the upside risks to our $5.80 milk price
forecast for the current season following recent events. Last
night's auction did nothing to diminish these risks."
The sector generates more than 7 percent of New Zealand's
NZ$250 billion ($180 billion) gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Dec. 20.
Despite the upsurge in dairy prices, Rabobank's farmer
confidence measure eased in November with net optimism at 21
percent from 28 percent three months earlier, reflecting weaker
sheep and beef markets.
($1 = 1.4039 New Zealand dollars)
