BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment completes liquidation of its Belarusian subsidiary Olympic Casino Bel Ip
* SAYS HAS COMPLETED LIQUIDATION OF ITS BELARUSIAN SUBSIDIARY OLYMPIC CASINO BEL IP
WELLINGTON Feb 2 Dairy giant Fonterra on Wednesday raised its Australian farmgate milk payout by A$0.10 to A$5.20 ($3.97) as falling production pushed up prices.
"Production has fallen across the major exporting regions, particularly Europe and New Zealand, and we've seen a significant decline in Australian milk supply," Australia managing director René Dedoncker said in a statement on the co-operative's website.
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Hogue)
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South African fast food group Famous Brands scrapped its dividend on Monday for the first time in 13 years, seeking to conserve capital after debt levels rose following seven acquisitions, which include Gourmet Burger Kitchen.