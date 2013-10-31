* Fonterra buys 6 pct stake in Bega after market raid on Thursday

* Fonterra wants to participate in Australian dairy consolidation

* Bega one of three bidding for domestic rival WCB

* Bega shares surge 12 pct to record high (Updates with analyst comment, background, share prices)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 New Zealand's Fonterra has bought a 6 percent stake in Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd, saying it wants to be involved in the industry consolidation sparked by a bidding war for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB).

The world's largest dairy exporter, which distributes cheese products in Australia under the Bega brand, said on Friday it paid A$46 million ($44 million) for just over 9 million shares in the company at A$4.95 per share, a 9 percent premium to Thursday's closing price.

Bega shares jumped 12 percent to a record high of A$4.94 in early trade on Friday, with analysts speculating Fonterra would seek to boost its stake to close to 10 percent.

"There has recently been a lot of consolidation activity in the Australian dairy industry. It is important that Fonterra participates, and we have confidence in Bega and the strategy it is pursuing," Fonterra Chief Executive Theo Spierings said in a statement.

Bega is one of WCB's biggest shareholders. It kicked off the bidding war for WCB in September, but its offer has since been trumped by fellow shareholder Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd and by Canada's Saputo Inc. Saputo's top bid of A$8 per share values WCB at A$449 million ($426 million).

"My initial impression is that (Fonterra's move) is defensive in that there's been a lot of M&A activity here," said Mark Topy, senior industrials analyst at Canaccord Genuity in Melbourne.

"Bega is of course bidding for Warrnambool, but Bega itself is a potential target, and Fonterra is protecting its interest here ... Fonterra has decided it needs a seat at the table."

In addition to selling cheese, yoghurts and dessert products in Australia, Fonterra has a significant operational presence, manufacturing milk powder and other dairy ingredients, some under licensing agreements with Bega.

Its businesses across the Tasman Sea have been struggling due to fierce competition in the liquid milk sector.

But the interest of overseas players clamouring for a piece of Australia's dairy industry highlights how global demand for milk and cheese is expected to grow, particularly in emerging economies.

Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has also entered the fray, buying a 10 percent stake in WCB earlier this week which may block a Saputo takeover.

Bega owns about 18 percent of WCB and Murray Goulburn owns 17 percent. If the two banded together with Kirin, they would have just shy of 50 percent, enabling the group to block Saputo's bid. ($1 = 1.0560 Australian dollars) (Editing by Lincoln Feast and Stephen Coates)