WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy
co-operative Fonterra on Wednesday said it would
announce a new global product brand next week, as the company
expands its presence in the consumer brands space.
The new brand will add to Fonterra's existing brand
portfolio of New Zealand milk products, Anchor milk, Anlene
nutritional products and Anmum maternity and child nutrition
products.
"The new brand is the announcement for next week," Chief
Executive Officer Theo Spierings told reporters, without adding
details.
Earlier in the day, the co-operative cut the price it pays
its farmer shareholders for raw milk to NZ$5.30 ($4.26) per kg
of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00 due to an
ongoing fall in global dairy prices.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)