BRIEF-Mondo TV signs agency agreement with Surge Licensing
* Announces signing of agency agreement with Surge Licensing Inc
WELLINGTON, March 13 Fonterra Co-operative Ltd
* NZ's Ministry of Primary Industry (MPI) charging Fonterra for breaches of animal product laws
* MPI investigated compliance with laws into events leading up to the precautionary whey protein concentrate recall last year
* Fonterra says accepts charges, which reflect its slowness to escalate information about product
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces signing of agency agreement with Surge Licensing Inc
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 479.9 million yuan to 575.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (479.9 million yuan)