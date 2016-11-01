WELLINGTON Nov 2 Fonterra is ramping
up production of its UHT cream, the dairy giant said on Tuesday,
to meet growing demand from Asia for dairy produce that does not
need refrigeration.
The New Zealand co-operative said it was bringing forward
the opening of a new production line, which would produce 40
million litres of whipping cream a year, to February. The
production line had been originally scheduled to open in 2018.
Fonterra's dedicated UHT facility currently produces 100
million litres of product a year.
UHT, or ultra-high temperature, processing allows dairy
products to stay fresh even if unrefrigerated. UHT products are
in strong demand in the fast-growing Asian market where
electricity access can be more unreliable than in Fonterra's
Western markets.
"The fact we have needed to bring the project forward is a
good sign of dairy's growing popularity in China," Fonterra's
director of global foodservice Grant Watson said in an emailed
statement.
The strategy underscores Fonterra's attempts to focus on
growing its foodservice business and create value-added products
that move the company away from relying on milk powder
shipments, which are subject to volatile commodity prices.
An auction held early on Wednesday showed dairy prices were
continuing to recover after plummeting for two years. The Global
Dairy Price index climbed 11.4 percent, with an average selling
price of $3,327 per tonne.
Fonterra's food service division earnings before interest
and tax grew 42 percent in the year ending July to NZ$580
million ($418 million). Fonterra plans to grow the division to
NZ$5 billion by 2023.
($1 = 1.3883 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jane Wardell and
Richard Pullin)