WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra has no plans to put its Anmum brand of milk formula on supermarket shelves in China's largest cities, the company said on Wednesday.

"I don't want to pay massive amounts of listing fees in tier-1 cities get product on (supermarket) shelves," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to China's largest cities including Beijing and Shanghai. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)