WELLINGTON, June 16 New Zealand dairy group
Fonterra plans to trial online sales of eat-at-home ice
cream tubs in China as it shifts its focus to higher-margin
consumer products following a slump in dairy prices.
Fonterra will sell its 'Tip Top' brand of ice cream on
T-Mall, an e-commerce provider operated by Alibaba Group
, the co-operative said on Thursday.
China is the world's biggest ice cream market and sales
soared 90 percent to $11.4 billion in the six years to 2014,
according to research by Mintel, although the firm warned that a
vast array of locally produced, low-price brands would be a
challenge for international competitors.
Fonterra said the Chinese market for ice cream eaten at home
was still small.
"It is critical to get into the take-home segment early, get
our systems up and running and learn what consumers want so we
can quickly capture opportunities as they emerge," Tip Top
director Kim Ballinger said in a statement.
Dairy prices have tumbled by more than half since early 2014
due to global oversupply and a slowdown in China, but have shown
some improvement in recent weeks.
Low dairy prices, while financially devastating for
Fonterra's farmer shareholders, help boost profit margins for
the co-operative's consumer products such as ice cream by
lowering ingredient costs.
The New Zealand-made Tip Top ice cream would be sold in 2
litre tubs identical to those sold domestically and come in six
flavours, including a honeycomb variety popular in New Zealand
called 'hokey pokey'.
"Our research tells us that Chinese consumers want to know
they are buying the exact same product that we eat in New
Zealand," said Ballinger.
