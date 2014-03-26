BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
WELLINGTON, March 26 Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday it was planning to start building a UHT milk processing plant in China in the 2014/15 year, as the company expands its offerings of branded milk products in the country's fast-growing market.
"There's definitely plans to go into UHT in China, because that's the way forward," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters in an interview.
"Those plans you will see announced and coming to the table in the next financial year."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Paul Tait)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.