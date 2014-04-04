WELLINGTON, April 4 Fonterra Ltd has
been fined NZ$300,000 ($256,200) for the way it handled the food
safety scare last year about potentially contaminated products
and the damage the false alarm did to New Zealand's reputation
for quality dairy products.
Fonterra said in August last year that it had found a
bacteria that could cause botulism in a range of products sold
by a number of multinational companies. Testing later showed
there had been no botulism.
The scare prompted the recall of products, including baby
formula, from shelves from China to Saudi Arabia, and led
several countries to place a temporary ban on some New Zealand
products. Fonterra said it would not contest the fines.
"New Zealand's reputation for high-quality dairy products
was shaken," Fairfax News reported Judge Peter Hobbs saying on
Friday.
The world's largest dairy exporter had pleaded guilty to
four charges of breaching food safety laws in the way it handled
possible contamination of several products with a bacteria that
might cause botulism.
The company faced a combined maximum penalty of NZ$500,000
for the charges. Hobbs said he noted Fonterra's guilty plea and
co-operation with authorities.
"Fonterra had already accepted responsibility for the
allegations made in the charges, and we respect the sentencing
decision made today," Managing Director People, Culture and
Strategy, Maury Leyland, said in a statement.
French food group Danone is suing Fonterra over
the botulism scare, which it said cost it 350 million euros
($480.08 million) in lost sales.
($1 = 1.1708 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ryan Woo)