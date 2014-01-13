SYDNEY Jan 13 Fonterra said on Monday
it was conducting a voluntary recall of bottles of cream
distributed in New Zealand's North Island after tests showed
evidence of E.Coli.
Fonterra said it was recalling 8,700 bottles of 300
millilitre and 500 millilitre bottles of Anchor and Pams fresh
cream with a 'best before date' of Jan. 21, 2014, distributed to
retail and food service outlets.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience and concern this recall
might cause but food safety and quality are our top priorities,"
said Peter McClure, Fonterra Brands NZ Managing Director, in an
emailed statement.
Fonterra recalled infant milk formula and sports drinks in
several markets, including China last year after initial tests
found a potentially fatal bacteria. However, tests later found
the initial finding was incorrect.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)