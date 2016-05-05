WELLINGTON May 5 Fonterra Co-operative Group
said on Thursday it would cut its payout Australian
farmgate milk price to A$5 per kgMS from A$5.60 for the current
season.
"The price change better reflects the reality of the supply
and demand imbalance that is affecting global dairy commodity
prices, compounded by the recent strength of the Australian
dollar," Fonterra said in a statement.
The world's largest dairy exporter would also offer
Australian farmers interest-bearing support loans of up to $0.60
per kgMS that would be repayable from 2018.
The company said it was maintaining its current earnings
guidance range of NZ$0.45 to NZ$0.55 per share.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin)