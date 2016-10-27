WELLINGTON Oct 28 Dairy giant Fonterra
on Friday said its milk collection had dropped in September,
with the reduced supply pointing to continued recovery in global
dairy prices.
The New Zealand dairy co-operative said in a stock market
update that its milk collection in New Zealand, the world's
largest dairy exporter, had decreased 2 percent, while falling 9
percent in Australia in September.
Fonterra also noted that European milk production fallen in
the three months to August and that wet weather in New Zealand
had affected its October milk collection.
"With Europe dropping back as well...that will certainly
have an impact on tightening the market," said Susan Kilsby,
dairy analyst at AgriHQ.
"You'd expect buyers of commodity whole milk powder to sit
up and take notice of that announcement," she added.
The tightening in supply from major producers of dairy was
one of the main factors underpinning hopes of an ongoing
recovery in dairy prices. Average prices at a fortnightly global
dairy auction have risen 26 percent since July.
Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have
fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global
oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and
pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of
scale.
A wetter-than-usual start to the New Zealand spring had
meant Fonterra's milk collection October was down, a factor that
would likely impact the whole season's balance, according to
Fonterra.
"These reductions in daily milk volumes are highly unusual,"
Fonterra said in the statement.
The company added that growth in exports to Asia and Latin
America were strong, but that Middle East and Africa remained
soft.
The previous day Fonterra announced that it would lift its
payout to farmers in Australia given that global dairy prices
were improving on the back of reduced global supply.
The next Global Dairy Trade auction is scheduled for the
early hours of the morning on Nov. 2.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Toby Chopra)