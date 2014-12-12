(Adds quote, background)

WELLINGTON Dec 12 New Zealand's Fonterra dairy co-operative on Friday cut its supply forecast for the current season, citing the risk that a lower price paid to farmers for milk may impact volumes in the coming months.

The world's largest dairy co-operative said it expected to collect 1.584 billion kilograms of milk solids from its farmer shareholders during the season to May, leaving production unchanged from last year at a record high.

The company had previously forecast production to rise 2 percent.

"While season-to-date volumes have been tracking ahead of last season, milk volumes for the remainder of the season could be impacted by the current forecast Farmgate Milk Price," Fonterra said in its monthly update.

Earlier in the week, the firm cut its milk price payout forecast to an eight-year low of NZ$4.70 ($4) per kilogram of milk solids, sharply down from last year's record-high NZ$8.40, as global production soars and buying from China and Russia falls.

The latest payout forecast takes the farmgate price paid to farmers further below the average cost of production around NZ$5.50/kgms. In response, signs are emerging that farmers are reining in production. ($1 = 1.2860 New Zealand dollars)