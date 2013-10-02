WELLINGTON Oct 3 Danone says it is
seeking full compensation from New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra
ingredient used in milk formula produced by the French food
manufacturer.
Danone confirmed it had sent a notice of dispute to Fonterra
on Sept. 24, after Fonterra said on Wednesday the two companies
were in talks to resolve issues stemming from a recall of Danone
products in August.
"Danone is determined that it should be fully compensated
for damages caused by the recall on eight markets," the company
said in a statement.
"Food safety is a non-negotiable priority and we are
cooperating fully with local authorities and key stakeholders to
determine the causes of the situation and clarify
responsibilities."
The discussions follow the food safety scare in August, when
Fonterra said it found a potentially fatal, botulism-causing
bacteria in one of its products, triggering recalls of infant
milk formula and sports drinks in nine countries.
Danone-owned brands were affected and the company issued a
recall of its Dumex milk formula products containing the
affected ingredient in China, Singapore and Malaysia and other
Asian countries, while its Nutricia brand of milk formula was
taken off supermarket shelves in New Zealand.
New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries said later
that tests showed the scare had been a false alarm because whey
protein concentrate made by Fonterra had been found to contain a
less harmful bacteria..
The food safety warning issued by Fonterra and the New
Zealand government was lifted on Aug. 28.
The French company had said on Aug. 30 that the recall would
result in a sales fall for its baby food division in the third
quarter but that it expected to meet group sales and profit
targets for the year..
Baby food accounts for 20 percent of Danone's revenue,
second only to its dairy business, and Asia, notably China, is a
key growth market for the group at a time of sluggish demand in
Europe.
Fonterra, which controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade and generates about 7 percent of New Zealand's GDP, said
last week it had made a NZ$14 million ($11.56 million) provision
for the recall.
($1 = 1.2107 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)