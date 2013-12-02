WELLINGTON Dec 2 New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra said on Monday it may face legal action from
France's Danone over the recall of infant formula
containing a potentially contaminated Fonterra ingredient.
In August, Fonterra said it had found a potentially fatal
ingredient contained in a range of products sold by a number of
multinational companies.
After recalls were issued across nine countries including
China and Malaysia, the food safety scare turned out to be a
false alarm because the ingredient was found to contain a less
harmful bacteria.
Danone is seeking compensation for what it says were 350
million euros ($476 million) in lost sales following the recall
of its infant formula products in Asia and New Zealand. The two
sides started negotiations in October to try to resolve the
dispute.
"We're still in talks (with Danone)," Fonterra CEO Theo
Spierings told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I put a
commercial proposition on the table at the end of October and I
haven't heard back on that proposition.
"If their counterproposal is commercial, I would of course
entertain a commercial discussion. If their reply is legal, then
we would have a different discussion."
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
($1 = 1.2308 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill)