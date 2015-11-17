SYDNEY Nov 17 New Zealand dairy processor
Fonterra plans to be a regular borrower in the dim sum
bond market as the world's largest milk exporter expands its
presence in China, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year Fonterra raised 1 billion yuan ($157
million) in dim sum debt - bonds issued outside of China but
denominated in yuan - to help fund its investment in Beingmate
Baby and Child Food.
China is a crucial market for Fonterra, importing about a
quarter of New Zealand's total dairy exports to meet growing
demand for milk products.
"It's natural for us to raise renminbi (yuan) funds to match
those businesses," said Simon Till, director of capital markets
at Fonterra on the sidelines of a UBS Australasia conference in
Sydney.
Till wouldn't give specific timing for a return to the dim
sum market, in part because Fonterra can also borrow yuan from
banks in China or swap offshore funds.
On the currency front, Fonterra Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Paravicini welcomed a lower kiwi dollar which has
tumbled 17 percent this year.
He forecast the local currency to stabilise around 63 to 65
cents. It was last at $0.6459. The kiwi's decline is a boon to
New Zealand farmers as milk prices are based in U.S. dollars.
Fonterra has been struggling with a sharp fall in dairy
prices due to slowing economic growth in China and a global
oversupply of milk products. It has laid off 835 staff globally.
"We don't see, other than any normal fluctuation in any
company, more layoffs," Paravicini said.
He said he was disappointed by the decision of two ratings
agencies to downgrade the co-operative.
Last month, citing a weaker financial risk profile, Standard
& Poor's and Fitch cut Fonterra's ratings to A-minus and A
respectively.
"Our guidance to the market is that we want to maintain the
ratings," said Paravicini.
"We will have by the end of the year a gearing ratio of 40
to 45 percent."
($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort.; Additional reporting by Rebecca
Howard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)