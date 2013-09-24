(Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text)

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, raised its forecast payout to farmers for the coming season by more than 6 percent because of strong demand and high prices.

The dairy giant said on Tuesday that it was raising its forecast by 50 NZ cents a kilo of milk solids to NZ$8.30 ($6.95)a kilo from a previous forecast NZ$7.80.

It held its forecast dividend from its value-added consumer activities at 32 NZ cents, taking the total forecast for the 2014 payout to NZ$8.62. That compares with the expected payout for the 2013 season of NZ$7.82.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly one-third of the world dairy trade and generates around 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.1946 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)