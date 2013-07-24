WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's Fonterra
, the world's largest dairy producer, said on Thursday
that it expected its earnings for the current year to be below
forecast because of the impact of drought and restructuring of
its Australian business.
However, it said its payout to farmers would remain
unchanged at NZ$6.12 as would its forecast dividend range of
45-50 NZ cents a share.
It said it expected earnings before interest and tax of
around NZ$1 billion ($796 million) from its forecast of NZ$1.079
billion.
It said a rise in global milk powder prices has impacted its
margins, while its Australian business remains under pressure.
Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which is a unit
trust based on the dividends from Fonterra's shares held by
farmers, close don Wednesday at NZ$7.48.
($1=NZ$1.256)
(Gyles Beckford)