* CEO Spierings: Anmum formula in 70 Chinese cities in 2-3
yrs
* Says Chinese consumer still anxious after botulism scare
* Full-year EBIT dips to NZ$1 bln, in line with forecasts
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Fonterra, the
world's largest dairy processor, is moving ahead with plans to
launch its own branded milk formula in China, undeterred by a
recent botulism scare and Beijing's crackdown on foreign firms
over alleged corrupt sales practices.
CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters on Wednesday he expected the
company's Anmum brand of infant milk formula to be available in
70 cities in the world's second-largest economy in 2-3 years as
part of a plan to enter the country's lucrative formula market.
"We reviewed our plans after the (botulism) crisis. We
reviewed whether we should delay it, and we said 'No', so it's
full steam ahead," Spierings said, adding he was stepping up
Fonterra's China expansion, prioritising growth in its consumer
brands and food services there over other regions.
"In China ... we're going faster. In other geographies, in
India, we've put some plans on hold. In Africa, we are only
stepping up things in a limited way," he said.
China is a magnet for foreign milk formula makers, with its
$12.4 billion market expected to double by 2017. Foreign firms
are under scrutiny, however, after reports alleged companies
bribed medical staff to recommend their products to new mothers.
Authorities have also fined a group of mostly foreign milk
formula producers $110 million for price fixing.
Fonterra recently launched Anmum infant formula in China's
Guangzhou province on a pilot basis on the company's website, he
said, adding it would be available in Hong Kong later this year.
But Spierings said the roll-out for Beijing and Shanghai
would be delayed as Fonterra had yet to develop a retail
presence in the capital, and still had to assess whether it
could take on fierce competition in Shanghai.
In pushing its own brand in China, New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-operative Group will be up against rivals such as
Danone - a major customer whose brands command 9.2
percent of the Chinese market - and Mead Johnson.
REGAINING TRUST
Spierings said more work had to be done to regain the trust
of Chinese consumers in the wake of last month's contamination
scare, when Fonterra said it found a potentially fatal bacteria
in one of its products, triggering recalls of infant milk
formula and sports drinks in nine countries including China.
New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries later said
tests showed the botulism scare had been a false alarm because
whey protein concentrate made by Fonterra contained a less
harmful bacteria.
Fonterra, which controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade and generates around 7 percent of New Zealand's GDP, said
it earmarked a NZ$14 million provision for the recall.
"Consumers are still in angst mode, and sometimes they don't
really know what happened," Spierings said. "But we can't solve
that alone. We need positive voices also coming from the Chinese
government and our customers. That's what we're doing right
now."
Industry experts in China say the scare added to consumer
uncertainty about the safety of foreign branded infant formula.
"The Fonterra issue has left many Chinese consumers quite
confused as to where to put their trust," said Sandy Chen,
senior food and agribusiness analyst at Rabobank in Shanghai.
GLOBAL PLAN
Owned by some 10,500 farmers, Fonterra supplies 90 percent
of China's milk powder imports by selling its raw material to
other companies to make products ranging from infant formula to
cheese on frozen pizzas.
But, while China is its biggest export market, Fonterra has
stayed away from selling its own branded baby formula there
since a poisoning incident in 2008, when six infants died and
thousands fell ill after Chinese dairy firm Sanlu was found to
have added melamine to bulk up its infant products. Sanlu
collapsed as a result of the scandal, while Fonterra, which held
a stake in the Chinese firm, was criticised for failing to blow
the whistle sooner and more loudly.
Fonterra's China expansion strategy, which also includes
selling more processed products into the food services industry
and building a UHT milk processing plant by 2016, is part of the
company's global plan to generate more earnings from value-added
products, as opposed to lower-margin bulk milk powder.
Its push further into China comes as Beijing seeks to
consolidate its domestic dairy industry to improve food safety.
Fonterra was among the foreign dairy manufacturers fined
last month for fixing the price of infant milk formula - which
is highly prized among Chinese who don't trust locally made
formula after a series of food safety scandals.
The 2008 scandal, in particular, shredded public confidence
in Chinese dairy companies, opening the door to foreign formula
firms, which have now grabbed about half of the total market and
can sell for more than double the price of local formula.
Fonterra said net profit for the year to end-July rose 18
percent, despite a drought that trimmed its earnings, to NZ$736
million ($608 million). Normalised earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) eased very slightly to NZ$1 billion - in line with
guidance the company gave in July.