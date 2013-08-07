BRIEF-Suncorp says Simon Machell appointed to board
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON Aug 7 New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative Ltd said on Wednesday it had been fined NZ$900,000 ($705,000) by China's top economic planning agency after a review of pricing practices for consumer dairy products in mainland China.
"We accept the NDRC's (National Development and Reform Commission) findings and we believe the investigation leaves us with a much clearer understanding of expectations around implementing pricing policies, which is useful as we progress our future business plans," Kelvin Wickham, President of Fonterra Greater China and India, said in a statement.
Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund last traded up 1.1 percent at NZ$7.03.
The company is currently embroiled in a contamination scare over some of its products exported to eight countries, including China.
. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.