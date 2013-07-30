WELLINGTON, July 31 New Zealand's Fonterra
, said on Wednesday that it expected its payout to
farmers to rise in 2013/14 from the current financial year due
to rising global dairy prices, while adding higher prices may
affect its margins in the coming months.
The world's largest dairy exporter announced a payout
forecast of NZ$7.82 ($6.24) for the financial year beginning in
August, higher than its forecast payout of NZ$6.12 for the
current year.
The price comprises a forecast farmgate milk price of
NZ$7.50 per kilogram per milk solids and an estimated dividend
of 32 cents per share.
"Supply constraints in Europe and China during the Northern
Hemisphere spring have contributed to an increase in dairy
prices of 3 percent over the past two months," Fonterra Chairman
John Wilson said in a statement.
"In addition, the NZ dollar has weakened against the U.S.
dollar. These factors have contributed to our updated
forecast."
It added that higher costs resulting from rising dairy
prices may have an impact on margins in the first half of the
2013/14 year.
"Taking into account the headwinds we face and current
market volatility, the FY14 estimated divided of 32 cents per
share may be outside the 65-75 percent range.," CEO Theo
Spierings said.
($1 = 1.2531 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)