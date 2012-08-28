WELLINGTON Aug 28 New Zealand's largest company, dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd cut its forecast payout to farmers on Tuesday because of a high domestic currency.

Fonterra revised its payout forecast range for the 2012/13 season to NZ$5.65 - NZ$5.75 ($4.56-$4.64), down 30 cents on the previous forecast range given in May.

That compared with expected final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season of NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55.

"We've actually seen improving prices in recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) trading events, but the strength of the Kiwi dollar is eroding any gains," said Fonterra Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world's dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports. ($1 = 1.24 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)