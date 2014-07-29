WELLINGTON, July 29 New Zealand dairy giant
Fonterra Ltd cut its forecast payout to its suppliers
in the new season by 14 percent because of tumbling world prices
and a high exchange rate.
The world's largest dairy exporter, also New Zealand's
largest company, said on Tuesday it was reducing its 2014/15
payout price to NZ$6.00 ($5.12) a kilo of milk solids from an
initial forecast of NZ$7.00 made in May.
Fonterra said it was expecting a dividend from its consumer
operations of 20 to NZ cents.
It said a fall in dairy prices, down 34 percent in
Fonterra's global auctions since February, a fall in demand, and
the high New Zealand dollar were behind the cut.
Fonterra paid out a record NZ$8.40 per kilo in the 2013/14
season on the back of surging demand from China, which drove
prices higher.
($1 = 1.1727 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)