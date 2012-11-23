* Farmers' offer for NZ$525 mln fund short of expectations

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Nov 23 New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd said its farmer-shareholders have been reluctant to fully back an investment fund designed to bolster its balance sheet and finance its global expansion, but its chief financial officer said it would ensure the fund reached its required size.

The fund will have between 91 million 109 million shares, and is being offered to outside investors as a way to gain exposure to New Zealand's critical dairy industry, which accounts for 7 percent of the country's GDP, without threatening farmer ownership of the co-operative. The new fund is also part of a wider plan to relieve pressure on Fonterra's balance sheet.

"It is clear that we have seen limited interest from farmers at this time," Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings said in a statement. "We're hearing from our farmer shareholders that a number of them are likely to wait and see how the units trade before deciding to sell economic rights of some of their shares into the fund."

The country's largest company said farmer shareholders had offered to sell the dividends of around 5.5 million shares, which are being used to set up the fund and which is expected to be worth up to NZ$525 million ($428.24 million).

Fonterra Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Mason said the company had expected farmer-shareholers would provide shares to finance just over a quarter of the fund, but that it would ensure the fund reached the required size.

He acknowledged that the company might bear extra costs if it buys farmer shares at a time when prices are trading higher than at the launch of the fund.

"In seeding the fund, we're taking the price risk both up and down of a higher share price or a lower share price...it's a two-sided risk," Mason told Reuters, adding that he had been surprised by the low take-up.

"We see that as an acceptable risk in return for giving us permanent capital and giving our farmers the financial flexibility of trading into the fund when they want to."

Fonterra expects the fund's units, to be based on its dividend stream, will be priced at NZ$4.60 to NZ$5.50 each. The final price will be set on Nov. 27, after which trading will start on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges.

Shares in the fund will not come with voting rights, ensuring ownership of the company remains with farmers.

Market participants said the lack of offers suggested that farmers were unwilling to part with their shares even as investors, both at the retail and institutional level, are keen to buy into a slice of the fund.

"(Either) they believe there's significant amount of value in the company that has yet to be priced in based on the price guidance, or they're not quite certain about how the fund will unfold, and they want to wait and see how it goes," said Rickey Ward, head of equities at Tyndall Investment Management.

($1 = 1.2259 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill)