WELLINGTON Nov 27 New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said units in its new investment fund at been priced at NZ$5.5 each at the top end of its expected range, raising NZ$525 million ($430 million) to fund its expansion plans.

The price compared with initial guidance of NZ$4.60-NZ$5.50 each, the co-operative said on Tuesday, adding that trading of the units will begin on Friday.

The units are based on Fonterra's dividends, which are influenced by global dairy prices and the performance of the company's consumer business.

Last week Fonterra said only around 260 farmer shareholders had offered shares for the fund, considerably fewer than expected, forcing it to issue far more shares to make up the fund to the required size.

The new fund is part of a wider plan to boost Fonterra's balance sheet and free up cash as it expands into Asia. Shares in the fund do not come with Fonterra voting rights, ensuring that ownership of the company remains with its 10,500 farmer members.

The company, which aims to compete with food giants such as Nestle and Danone, expects Asian demand for dairy products to far outstrip supply by 2020 and is setting up farms and dairies in China and building factories in Indonesia.

Fonterra holds a 21 percent share of global dairy exports, and accounts for 7 percent of New Zealand's GDP.