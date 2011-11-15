WELLINGTON Nov 16 International milk
prices rose for the second time in three auctions, New Zealand's
Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter,
said on Wednesday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which
covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer,
rose 2.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,617. That
followed a 1.2 percent fall in its previous auction.
The index has risen only twice in the past four months.
Among the main products offered there were price rises for
anhydrous milk fat, milk protein concentrate, butter milk
powder, cheddar, skim milk and whole milk powder.
The only decline was for rennet casein.
Full details of the auction are at:
www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on
Dec 6.
Last month, the co-operative Fonterra cut its forecast
payout to farmer suppliers for the current production season by
up to 7 percent to between NZ$6.70 and NZ$6.80, comprising a
milk payment of NZ$6.30 a kilo of milk solids and an additional
40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See
The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a
kilo of milk solids on record production and sales.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
(Gyles Beckford)