WELLINGTON Dec 13 New Zealand's biggest
company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, raised its forecast
payout for the current season by 20 cents because of a modest
recovery in dairy prices.
The co-operative now set the payout forecast range for the
2012 season of NZ$6.90-NZ$7.00, up 20 cents on the previous
forecast.
Fonterra said the new forecast reflected a modest recovery
in global dairy commodity prices over the past two months.
In October, it cut its forecast payout for the current
season because of softer prices and strong exchange rate.
The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a
record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and
sales. See
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
