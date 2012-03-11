WELLINGTON, March 12 New Zealand's biggest
company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, cut its forecast
payout for the current season because of softer prices and
strong exchange rate.
The co-operative cut its forecast payout for the 2011/12
season to between NZ$6.75 ($5.56) to NZ$6.85 a kilo of milk
solids from a forecast of between NZ$6.90 and NZ$7.00, it said
on Monday.
The revision reversed a 20 cents a kilo forecast rise made
in December.
"Global markets seem to be reacting to the ongoing
economic difficulties in Greece, the potential for conflict in
the Middle East and China's reduced growth forecast. These
events appear to be having a negative influence on most
commodity prices," said chief executive Theo Spierings.
"We think dairy commodity prices are likely to remain under
some pressure through to mid-2012."
The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a
kilo of milk solids on record production and sales. See
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
($1 = 1.2130 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)