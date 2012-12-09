WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, raised its forecast payout for the 2013 forecast season because of stronger prices.

The co-operative raised its forecast payout for the 2012/13 season to between NZ$5.90 ($4.80) to NZ$6.00, up 25 cents on the previous forecast range, it said on Monday.

"Between 1 August and the most recent GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) trading event, prices have increased by an average 17.7 percent," Fonterra Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden said in a statement.

"While there was a drop at last week's GDT event, it has not changed our overall commodity price forecasts."

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.20 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)