WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand's Fonterra said on Thursday it will build a $35 million milk factory in Indonesia, as the world's largest dairy exporter expands in emerging Asian markets to meet rising demand for milk products.

The company confirmed a Bisnis Indonesia newspaper report that the factory would be built in the manufacturing hub of Bekasi, West Java province, and would begin operation in November, processing 20,000 tones of milk annually.

Fonterra would not provide further details. Currently, the company has a sales office in Indonesia, which is a major importer of New Zealand milk powder, but has previously announced plans to build a packaging and blending facility. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)