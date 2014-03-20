WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand's Fonterra
said on Thursday it will build a $35 million milk
factory in Indonesia, as the world's largest dairy exporter
expands in emerging Asian markets to meet rising demand for milk
products.
The company confirmed a Bisnis Indonesia newspaper report
that the factory would be built in the manufacturing hub of
Bekasi, West Java province, and would begin operation in
November, processing 20,000 tones of milk annually.
Fonterra would not provide further details. Currently, the
company has a sales office in Indonesia, which is a major
importer of New Zealand milk powder, but has previously
announced plans to build a packaging and blending facility.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)