WELLINGTON May 1 New Zealand dairy co-operative
Fonterra will cut up to 300 administrative jobs in New Zealand
and reinvest the savings in growth markets, under an expansion
strategy to enable the world's biggest dairy exporter to compete
with global brands.
The country's biggest company on Wednesday said the proposed
cuts would free up NZ$65 million ($55.76 million) a year which
would be reinvested into growth projects. It employs 17,000
staff around the world.
"Fonterra has a clear strategy to drive growth," Chief
Executive Officer Theo Spierings said in a statement.
"While we are investing in growth, we have to make sure our
people are working on the right things and that we are spending
our precious capital on the right priorities."
Fonterra, which controls one third of the world's dairy
exports, has been concentrating on expanding into Asian markets
to capitalise on growing milk sales in emerging countries.
In March, it said it would begin selling branded infant
formula in China later this year. It also plans to build a plant
between 2014 and 2016 which will process ultra-high temperature
milk in China, where it has set up three dairy farms and has two
under construction.
Units in Fonterra's Shareholders Fund edged up to
NZ$8.010 after the announcement, hitting their highest level
since the fund's launch in November.
($1 = 1.1657 New Zealand dollars)
