WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra on Wednesday confirmed its forecast milk price payout
for the current season and said that dry weather conditions had
tempered the strong boost in milk production seen late last
year.
The co-operative held its forecast payout for the 2012/13
season to between NZ$5.90 to NZ$6.00, having raised it to that
level in December.
"We had a strong start to the season and milk collection
volumes were running 6 percent ahead of last season an a
year-to-year basis," Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings said
in a statement.
"However, the dry conditions mean we are currently
forecasting total milk collections volumes to finish
approximately 1 percent ahead for the full season."
The co-operative also said it would issue one new unit to
every 40 units held by farmer shareholders to help them boost
their milk supply. Farmers holds shares in the company according
to how much milk they supply.
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, is owned by
about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's
dairy exporters, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's
gross domestic product.
(Gyles Beckford)