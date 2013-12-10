WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's Fonterra
maintained its forecast for the price of milk it will pay its
farmer shareholders this year and cut its dividend estimate, as
it struggles to keep up with growing demand for milk powder and
has been unable to maximise the impact of high global dairy
prices.
The dairy group said on Wednesday it would hold its farm
gate milk price at a record high NZ$8.30 ($6.90) per kilogram of
milk solids, surprising some analysts expecting a rise in
forecast prices.
Fonterra lowered its estimate for its full-year dividend to
10 NZ cents per share from 32 NZ cents forecast in September.
It also forecast earnings before interest and tax for the
year to July 2014 at between NZ$500 million and NZ$600 million.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500
farmers, controls nearly one-third of the world dairy trade and
generates around 7 percent of the country's gross domestic
product.
($1 = 1.2034 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Holmes)