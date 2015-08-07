* Fonterra cuts forecast payout 27 pct to NZ$3.85
* Oversupply, lower demand causing unsustainably low prices
* Fonterra offers interest free loan to support farmer
incomes
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Aug 7 New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to farmer
suppliers by nearly 27 percent on Friday as a slump in global
prices caused by oversupply and falling demand hit the country's
major export earner.
Fonterra cut its forecast payout for the just-started
production season to NZ$3.85 ($2.53) a kilo of milk solids from
an initial forecast of NZ$5.25/kg given in May.
"We have confidence that prices will recover over the course
of the season. However, it will be a tough season for our
farmers," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.
The current production season ends June 2016.
The co-operative, which controls about a third of the global
dairy trade, forecast an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents a share
dividend from its commercial operations, which would take the
total payout to NZ$4.25 to NZ$4.35.
It also said it would offer its shareholder-farmers an
additional interest-free loan of 50 NZ cents a kilo to support
incomes until prices improve. The loan, estimated to cost up to
NZ$430 million in the first half of the season would be funded
by savings from its cost cutting programme.
The measures helped lift the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund a
6.8 percent to a six-week high of NZ$4.98, before it
closed at NZ$4.90. The New Zealand dollar, which is
sensitive to dairy prices, also strengthened against the U.S.
dollar.
"That will definitely be a boost to farmers' confidence and
help with their cash flows," said ASB Bank rural economist
Nathan Penney.
Analysts had expected the company to cut its dividend to
farmers to NZ$3.70 a kilo, well below the cost of production for
many. Fonterra did not update its forecast payout of NZ$4.90 to
NZ$5.00, including dividend, for the 2014/15 season.
Dairy prices have fallen close to 40 percent this year, and
are down two-thirds on the record levels touched last year, as
buying by China collapsed just as other producers ramped up
production.
Fonterra cut its local milk volume forecast for this season
by around 2 percent on last year, and said it already seeing
farmers reduce stock to lower costs.
Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's
export earnings, and the fall in prices has knocked an estimated
NZ$7 billion hole in the agricultural based economy.
Fonterra is axing more than 500 jobs and promising further
redundancies as it restructures to cut overheads, and said it
expected to reduce capital spending by NZ$500-NZ$600 million
next year.
($1 = 1.5242 New Zealand dollars)
