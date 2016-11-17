WELLINGTON Nov 18 Dairy co-operative Fonterra said on Friday it was raising its forecast farmgate milk payout to NZ$6 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS).

The continuing rise in global dairy prices since July had prompted the dairy giant to raise the forecast payout from a previously predicted NZ$5.25 kgMS .

Forecast earnings per share for the 2017 year were NZ$0.50 to NZ$0.60, meaning farmers were likely to earn at least $6.50 kgMS in the current season. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)