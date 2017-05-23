Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand dairy giant on Fonterra on Thursday lifted its forecast payout to farmers for the 2016/2017 season by NZ$0.15 to NZ$6.15 per kilogram on rising global dairy prices.
The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that it was forecasting a Farmgate Milk Price of NZ$6.50 per kilogram for the 2018 season.
Fonterra held steady its target dividend in 2017 of NZ$0.40 per share. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations, demands so far reaching it would appear to be hard for Doha to comply.