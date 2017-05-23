WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand dairy giant on Fonterra on Thursday lifted its forecast payout to farmers for the 2016/2017 season by NZ$0.15 to NZ$6.15 per kilogram on rising global dairy prices.

The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that it was forecasting a Farmgate Milk Price of NZ$6.50 per kilogram for the 2018 season.

Fonterra held steady its target dividend in 2017 of NZ$0.40 per share. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)