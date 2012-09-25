WELLINGTON, Sept 26 New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy processor, slashed its final payout to farmer shareholders by 19 percent to NZ$6.40 ($5.30) a kilo of milk solids for the 2012 season on Wednesday and confirmed the payout for 2013 would be even lower.

The payout from the farmer-owned co-operative, the country's largest company, was lower than its last forecast of NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55 a kg given in May, and last year's record NZ$8.25.

The payout consisted of a payout of NZ$6.08 based on milk prices, and a 32 cent dividend from Fonterra's consumer product operations.

Last month Fonterra cut its payout forecast for the 2012/13 year by 5 percent to NZ$5.65-NZ$5.75. It did not provide an updated forecast on Wednesday.

The fall in payout for the past year came after a bumper production around the world pushed down global dairy prices.

"Global dairy demand held up reasonably well but this ocean of milk obviously impacted on global commodity prices," Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden said in a statement.

"This contributed to a lower Farmgate Milk Price in the 2012 year, however, the impact of this decline on overall earnings for farmers has been eased a little by the much higher volumes of milk they produced."

An 11 percent surge in milk output since 2011 has resulted in a flood of supply, pushing down prices in Fonterra's fortnightly auctions to a 2 1/2-year low in May.

The average price has since risen around 25 percent over the past two months, and reduced production caused, in part, by a severe drought in the United States, is seen as helping to lift prices further, although a stubbornly high New Zealand dollar is seen offsetting any significant rise.

Net profit after tax for the 12 months through July fell 19 percent to NZ$624 million, largely due to a discontinuation of tax credits from the previous year. Net profit before tax rose 9 percent.

The co-op, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls a third of the world's dairy exports and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of its exports.

Fonterra said it was on track to launch a share trading scheme among farmers later this year to free up capital for global expansion projects. ($1 = 1.2079 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)