WELLINGTON Aug 13 Ratings agency Standard and
Poor's put New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Ltd on a negative
credit watch on Thursday citing concerns about the impact of a
slump in global prices on the co-operative's finances.
"The CreditWatch placement reflects our concerns regarding
potential weakness in Fonterra's key financial metrics given its
high debt levels at a low point in the global price cycle," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw in a statement.
S&P rates Fonterra's long-term debt at A and short-term debt
at A-1.
Last week, Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to its
suppliers by 27 percent to NZ$3.85 a kilo of milk solids because
of a 40 percent slide in prices and reduced demand.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)