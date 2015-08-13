* S&P puts Fonterra on negative credit watch
* Global dairy prices are down by 40 pct since early 2015
* Fonterra says taken action to bolster finances
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Aug 13 Standard and Poor's said on
Thursday New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
exporter, was at risk of a credit downgrade due to its high debt
levels and a global price slump, concerns the co-operative said
it is already addressing.
The ratings agency's move comes as Fonterra, which controls
about a third of the global dairy trade, is feeling the pain of
a more than 40 percent slump in global dairy prices since early
this year as buying by China has dried up and other producers
have ramped up production.
The co-operative has also expanded in China by taking a
stake in infant formula maker Beingmate. It had
borrowings of around NZ$7.5 billion ($4.96 billion) as at July
31 last year, with a debt-equity ratio of 51 percent, which
helped fund the Chinese stake buy and add extra processing
capacity.
"High debt levels reflecting the sizable acquisition of a
shareholding in China-based Beingmate, combined with peak
capital expenditure, at this low point in the dairy price cycle
will place Fonterra's key credit metrics under pressure in the
short term," S&P credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw said in a
statement.
"We would expect that if we were to lower the ratings, the
downgrade would not exceed one notch."
S&P, which rates Fonterra's long term debt 'A' and short
term 'A-1', put Fonterra on a negative credit watch. A downgrade
would likely make borrowing more expensive.
Fonterra said it has already moved to bolster its balance
sheet by cutting capital spending, lowering its advance payment
to suppliers, and cutting business costs.
"While current global prices are unsustainably low, we take
a longer term view of the cyclical nature of the international
dairy market and have confidence in the fundamentals for dairy,"
said chief financial officer Luke Paravicini, adding that debt
levels were "in line with expectations".
Last week Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to its
suppliers by 27 percent to NZ$3.85 a kilo of milksolids because
of the slide in prices, oversupply and reduced demand.
It said it planned to cut capital spending by between NZ$500
million to NZ$600 million over the coming year.
Separately, Fonterra said it would reduce the amount of
produce it will sell through its twice-monthly auctions, where
prices have been in free fall since February.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 shareholder farmers. Dairy
produce accounts for more than a quarter of New Zealand's export
earnings.
($1 = 1.5124 New Zealand dollars)
