By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra slashed its milk purchase price to a six-year
low on Wednesday due to an ongoing fall in global dairy prices,
dealing a blow to farmers and the economy of the world's largest
dairy exporting nation.
The co-operative cut the price it pays its farmer
shareholders for raw milk to NZ$5.30 ($4.26) per kg of milk
solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00, as expected by many
economists. The forecast was the lowest since the 2008/09
season.
Pent-up milk powder inventories in China, where demand has
soared, and a rise in global supply have knocked world prices
from last year's record highs, and the co-operative said it
expected prices to remain volatile in the coming months.
"The forecast reflects an uncertain outlook for the global
economic environment and an expectation of continued volatility
for dairy prices driven by geopolitical events and the
supply/demand imbalance," Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Theo
Spierings said in a statement.
The downgraded forecast from NZ$6.00 reflects a 44 percent
tumble in global dairy prices so far this year and represents a
sharp fall from a record-high payout of about NZ$8.40 for the
year ended July.
It will result in a NZ$5.4 billion blow to farmers' incomes
from the previous season and roughly a 2 percent impact on
nominal growth in the $180 billion economy.
Economists saw the possibility that the payout forecast
could be cut further during the year as a Russian ban on dairy
imports in the face of tensions in Ukraine has resulted in a
flood of global supply that could pressure global prices.
"Dairy prices haven't really settled after the Russian
import ban in the last month or so, so there's still some
downside risk," ASB dairy economist Nathan Penny said.
Economists say a significant payout cut from last year will
likely force farmers to reduce capital expenditure while highly
indebted operators might struggle to repay debts as interest
rates rise.
Fonterra also announced a 76 percent tumble in net profit to
NZ$179 million for the year ended July, while normalised
earnings before interest and taxes fell 50 percent to NZ$503
million, in line with the company's downgraded forecast.
Margins took a big hit from high input costs last year,
while the company struggled to churn out profitable products
during a strong production season.
But the company said it expected margins from its consumer
and food service businesses to pick up from the second quarter,
as it pays less for raw milk while it improves its product
stream to process higher-returning products.
Fonterra raised its full-year dividend forecast to 25 to 35
NZ cents per share from 10 cents per share for the year just
ended.
The company is making headway in China's lucrative yet
extremely competitive branded infant formula market, announcing
last month that it was taking a stake in Chinese baby food and
formula maker Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co Ltd,
which will distribute its Anmum infant formula line in China.
The tie-up is Fonterra's first since the company's
involvement in a tainted infant formula scandal in 2008.
(1 US dollar = 1.2416 New Zealand dollar)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates and Lisa
Shumaker)